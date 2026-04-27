Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.65, but opened at $40.47. Koppers shares last traded at $40.7050, with a volume of 15,018 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koppers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Koppers from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Koppers

Koppers Trading Up 1.6%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $791.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Koppers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Koppers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Koppers's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $94,357.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 447,459 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,170.69. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,209,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

Further Reading

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