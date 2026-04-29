KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $11.2820 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. On average, analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KORU Medical Systems Trading Up 0.5%

KRMD stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. KORU Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $190.17 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 927.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 69,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 189.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,781 shares of the company's stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 158,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 136.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 94,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,147 shares of the company's stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 501,875 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on KORU Medical Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KORU Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products.

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