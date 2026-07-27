Kosmos Energy (KOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0895 per share and revenue of $478.8190 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 59.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $405.21 million. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kosmos Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Sterin sold 38,636 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $105,476.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 331,295 shares in the company, valued at $904,435.35. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 45,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $94,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,935,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,967,590.50. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,580 shares of company stock valued at $689,275. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,320,597 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 286,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,593 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,272,318 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 832,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,903,093 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 289,626 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G PLC now owns 8,736,923 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 758,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KOS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.40 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KOS

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

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