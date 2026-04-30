Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading Up 3.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Kosmos Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 3.8% to GBX 234 on Thursday but on very light volume (~1,761 shares, down ~96% vs. the 40,040 average), leaving the stock trading above the consensus target of GBX 215.
  • Significant insider selling: Andrew G. Inglis sold 297,660 shares at GBX 158 on Jan 31, and insiders disposed of 564,381 shares (~$83.9m) in the last quarter, though insiders still own 8.38% of the company.
  • Financial risk indicators include a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.53 and a negative P/E (-1.59), with a market cap of £1.39bn and 50-/200-day moving averages at GBX 192.58 and GBX 130.56.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS - Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 234 and last traded at GBX 234. Approximately 1,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 215.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 3.8%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.53. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kosmos Energy news, insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 297,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158, for a total value of £470,302.80. Insiders have sold 564,381 shares of company stock valued at $83,912,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company's stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kosmos Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Kosmos Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kosmos Energy wasn't on the list.

While Kosmos Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
One of Nevada's Most Overlooked Gold Plays Just Got a Lot More Interesting
One of Nevada's Most Overlooked Gold Plays Just Got a Lot More Interesting
From Wall Street Logic (Ad)
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines