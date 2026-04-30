Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading Up 3.8% - What's Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS - Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 234 and last traded at GBX 234. Approximately 1,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 215.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 3.8%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.53. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kosmos Energy news, insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 297,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158, for a total value of £470,302.80. Insiders have sold 564,381 shares of company stock valued at $83,912,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company's stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

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