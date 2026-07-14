Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Director Michael Shaun Mcewan Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG - Get Free Report) Director Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$931,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 252,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,568,323.08. The trade was a 37.26% decrease in their position.

Michael Shaun Mcewan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 20 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$127.40.

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 1,500 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$9,525.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 1,052 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.34, for a total transaction of C$6,669.68.

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 6,700 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$42,344.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 7,000 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$44,240.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 15,502 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total value of C$97,817.62.

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 3,400 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$21,420.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 2,401 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$15,102.29.

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 600 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$3,774.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 2,200 shares of Kraken Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.28, for a total value of C$13,816.00.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts: Sign Up

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CVE:PNG traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.60. 448,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,077. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.84. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.28 and a 12 month high of C$10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNG shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics to C$13.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Scotia upped their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kraken Robotics to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraken Robotics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$8.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNG

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraken Robotics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraken Robotics wasn't on the list.

While Kraken Robotics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here