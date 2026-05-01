Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Clear Str

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Clear Str to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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KTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.04 and a beta of 1.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $431,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 351,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,638,043.96. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $244,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,253.91. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 173,027 shares of company stock valued at $14,045,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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