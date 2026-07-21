Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Up 4.9% - What's Next?

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.21. 3,313,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,538,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Get KTOS alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 4.9%

The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 283.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $86,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,414.71. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,341,707.10. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,857. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Vision Retirement LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here