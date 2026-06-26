Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Up 1.9% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $47.21. 27,807,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 515% from the average daily volume of 4,522,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $99.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 277.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 31,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $1,788,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $456,480. This trade represents a 79.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Hoglund sold 30,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $2,171,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 252,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,975,475. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,278 shares of company stock worth $11,731,048. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 143.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 35.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankChampaign National Association purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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