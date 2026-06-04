Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Director Bernardo Hees Acquires 73,640 Shares

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) Director Bernardo Hees acquired 73,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,321.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 993,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,477.28. This trade represents a 8.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bernardo Hees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Bernardo Hees acquired 150,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Bernardo Hees acquired 170,596 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $571,496.60.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Bernardo Hees acquired 235,875 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $799,616.25.

On Thursday, May 28th, Bernardo Hees acquired 200,989 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $687,382.38.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Bernardo Hees acquired 22,114 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,745.32.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Bernardo Hees acquired 1,974 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,514.20.

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Krispy Kreme Trading Down 0.9%

Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. 1,754,618 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $367.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Krispy Kreme

Here are the key news stories impacting Krispy Kreme this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Bernardo Hees bought 150,000 shares on June 4, adding to a series of recent insider purchases and signaling confidence in Krispy Kreme's outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Bernardo Hees bought 150,000 shares on June 4, adding to a series of recent insider purchases and signaling confidence in Krispy Kreme's outlook. Positive Sentiment: Bernardo Hees also bought 170,596 shares on June 3, increasing his ownership in the company, which reinforces the bullish insider-buying trend. SEC Form 4 filing

Bernardo Hees also bought 170,596 shares on June 3, increasing his ownership in the company, which reinforces the bullish insider-buying trend. Positive Sentiment: The company is getting extra media attention around National Donut Day, with articles highlighting Krispy Kreme free-doughnut giveaways and promotions that could drive customer traffic and near-term sales. Yahoo Lifestyle article

The company is getting extra media attention around National Donut Day, with articles highlighting Krispy Kreme free-doughnut giveaways and promotions that could drive customer traffic and near-term sales. Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets are covering broader National Donut Day deals across multiple chains, which may boost awareness for Krispy Kreme but also highlights the competitive promotional environment. MSN article

Several outlets are covering broader National Donut Day deals across multiple chains, which may boost awareness for Krispy Kreme but also highlights the competitive promotional environment. Negative Sentiment: The insider purchases do not change the company’s underlying operating challenges, and Krispy Kreme has recently reported weak profitability and negative margins, which may keep upside in check.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Krispy Kreme from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Capital One Financial raised Krispy Kreme from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Krispy Kreme

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 1,229.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,469 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company's stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc NASDAQ: DNUT is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

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