Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Director Bernardo Hees Buys 25,002 Shares

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) Director Bernardo Hees purchased 25,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $87,256.98. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,574,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,495,476.15. The trade was a 1.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bernardo Hees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Bernardo Hees purchased 150,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Bernardo Hees purchased 170,596 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $571,496.60.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Bernardo Hees purchased 235,875 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $799,616.25.

On Monday, June 1st, Bernardo Hees bought 73,640 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $253,321.60.

On Thursday, May 28th, Bernardo Hees bought 200,989 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $687,382.38.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Bernardo Hees bought 22,114 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $74,745.32.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Bernardo Hees purchased 1,974 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $6,514.20.

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Krispy Kreme Stock Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,947,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $637.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $367.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 33.36%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,229.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNUT

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc NASDAQ: DNUT is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

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