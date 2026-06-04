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Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Director Purchases $571,496.60 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Krispy Kreme logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Director Bernardo Hees made another large insider purchase of Krispy Kreme stock, buying 170,596 shares for about $571,496.60 at $3.35 per share. The transaction increased his holdings by 13.88%.
  • Hees has been buying repeatedly in recent days, including several other purchases on June 4, June 2, June 1, May 28, May 27, and May 26. The pattern suggests continued insider confidence in the company.
  • Krispy Kreme shares were trading around $3.27, near their 52-week low, while the company recently reported weaker-than-expected earnings and negative profitability metrics. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Hold” with a $4.63 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) Director Bernardo Hees acquired 170,596 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $571,496.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,399,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,688,770.55. The trade was a 13.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bernardo Hees also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 4th, Bernardo Hees acquired 150,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 2nd, Bernardo Hees acquired 235,875 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $799,616.25.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Bernardo Hees acquired 73,640 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,321.60.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Bernardo Hees acquired 200,989 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $687,382.38.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, Bernardo Hees acquired 22,114 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,745.32.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Bernardo Hees acquired 1,974 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,514.20.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 0.9%

DNUT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,754,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,985. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $563.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $367.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Krispy Kreme's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $1,883,000. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 48.0% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 34,012 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Krispy Kreme

Here are the key news stories impacting Krispy Kreme this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Director Bernardo Hees bought 150,000 shares on June 4, adding to a series of recent insider purchases and signaling confidence in Krispy Kreme's outlook. SEC Form 4 filing
  • Positive Sentiment: Bernardo Hees also bought 170,596 shares on June 3, increasing his ownership in the company, which reinforces the bullish insider-buying trend. SEC Form 4 filing
  • Positive Sentiment: The company is getting extra media attention around National Donut Day, with articles highlighting Krispy Kreme free-doughnut giveaways and promotions that could drive customer traffic and near-term sales. Yahoo Lifestyle article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets are covering broader National Donut Day deals across multiple chains, which may boost awareness for Krispy Kreme but also highlights the competitive promotional environment. MSN article
  • Negative Sentiment: The insider purchases do not change the company’s underlying operating challenges, and Krispy Kreme has recently reported weak profitability and negative margins, which may keep upside in check.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on DNUT

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc NASDAQ: DNUT is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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