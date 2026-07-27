Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Trading Down 7.6% - Here's What Happened

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO - Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.1050. Approximately 125,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 330,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRO. Wall Street Zen raised Kronos Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRO

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $703.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 478.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 104,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 20.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc is a leading global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigments, a white pigment widely used in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and many other industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company markets its products under the “Kronos” brand and has built a reputation for high-quality pigment performance, technical support, and reliable supply. Kronos serves a diverse customer base across coatings manufacturers, plastic compounders, and paper producers, delivering solutions tailored to enhance opacity, color strength, and durability.

In addition to its core TiO₂ offerings, Kronos produces and markets iron oxide pigments and zircon-based specialty chemicals, expanding its portfolio to meet the needs of markets such as construction, ceramics, and glass.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kronos Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kronos Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Kronos Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here