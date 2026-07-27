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Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Krystal Biotech logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Krystal Biotech is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 3. Analysts project earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of approximately $121.8 million.
  • The company exceeded expectations in its prior quarter, reporting EPS of $1.83 versus the $1.45 consensus and revenue of $116.36 million versus estimates of $112.11 million.
  • KRYS recently traded near $335, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $360.67; institutional investors own approximately 86.3% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $121.8320 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%.The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.11 million. On average, analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $335.19 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $333.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.86. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $130.50 and a 52 week high of $382.54. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total transaction of $347,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $347,270. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,623,337.05. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,923. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company's stock worth $126,870,000 after buying an additional 481,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2,078.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,147,000 after buying an additional 209,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,083.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,306,000 after buying an additional 128,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,675 shares of the company's stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Read More

Earnings History for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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