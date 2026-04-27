Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $112.0870 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 52.64%.The company had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. On average, analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $272.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.54. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $122.80 and a twelve month high of $298.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $336.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $6,580,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,403,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,324,427.55. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 18,950 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $4,953,719.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,570,614.31. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,164 shares of company stock worth $34,538,578. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 788.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 41.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company's stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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