Krystal Biotech's (KRYS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the company's previous close.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.11.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $306.29 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $319.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average of $253.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,141.60. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $6,580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,403,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $369,324,427.55. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 116,664 shares of company stock valued at $31,136,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Krystal Biotech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Krystal Biotech wasn't on the list.

While Krystal Biotech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here