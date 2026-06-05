Kuanling Amy Yeh Sells 3,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) CTO Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $26,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 569,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,067,166.65. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kuanling Amy Yeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $96,600.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $27,750.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 3,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $28,320.00.

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MediaAlpha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 679,124 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,091. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $565.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.16. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 147.82% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on MediaAlpha

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 680.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 1,246,493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,261.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 658,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 95.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 516,195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 831.7% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 315,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

Further Reading

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