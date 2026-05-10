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Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Kubota logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Kubota beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $2.05 versus the $1.54 consensus estimate, and revenue of $5.18 billion compared with expectations of $4.91 billion.
  • The company updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.370 EPS, while also posting a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 6.20% for the quarter.
  • On the analyst side, Zacks Research downgraded Kubota to “hold”, though MarketBeat still shows a consensus rating of “Buy.”
  • Interested in Kubota? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 6.20%. Kubota updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.370-6.370 EPS.

Kubota Stock Performance

Shares of KUBTY opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business's 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. Kubota has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $107.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kubota presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KUBTY

Kubota Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kubota Corporation OTCMKTS: KUBTY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota's agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

See Also

Earnings History for Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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