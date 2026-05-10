Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 6.20%. Kubota updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.370-6.370 EPS.

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Kubota Stock Performance

Shares of KUBTY opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business's 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. Kubota has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $107.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kubota presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KUBTY

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation OTCMKTS: KUBTY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota's agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

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