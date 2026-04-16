Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Down 6% - Here's What Happened

Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.9350 and last traded at $81.9350. Approximately 2,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 40,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut Kubota from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Kubota Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.38. Kubota had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kubota has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kubota Corp. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation OTCMKTS: KUBTY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota's agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

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