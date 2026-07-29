Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.43 and a beta of 1.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $135.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insider Activity

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $7,302,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,175,930.53. This represents a 54.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

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