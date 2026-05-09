Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.70. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 5,643 shares.

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Kumba Iron Ore Trading Up 0.4%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.

Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.

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