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Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Kumba Iron Ore logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS: KIROY) moved above its 50-day moving average on Friday, trading as high as $6.70 and last changing hands at that level.
  • The stock was up about 0.4%, with a recent 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.
  • Kumba Iron Ore is a major South African iron ore producer operating the Sishen and Kolomela open-pit mines, supplying ore used by global steelmakers.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kumba Iron Ore.

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.70. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 5,643 shares.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Up 0.4%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.

Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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