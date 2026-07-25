Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $10.57. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 1,137,954 shares.

Get Kura Oncology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 target price on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $922.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 411.19% and a negative return on equity of 141.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 84,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $834,002.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,627.90. This represents a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,398 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,577 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,146 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: KURA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura's research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company's lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kura Oncology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kura Oncology wasn't on the list.

While Kura Oncology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here