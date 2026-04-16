Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 5.7% - Should You Sell?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.75 and last traded at $56.6090. Approximately 248,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 327,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Kura Sushi USA from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Hajime Uba sold 9,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $720,110.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $439,476.18. This trade represents a 62.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 18.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company's stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company's concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kura Sushi USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kura Sushi USA wasn't on the list.

While Kura Sushi USA currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here