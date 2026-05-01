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Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Kyocera logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Kyocera hit a new 52-week high after beating expectations, reporting Q results of $0.20 EPS vs. $0.09 expected and revenue of $3.42B vs. $3.21B, with the stock intraday at $19.30 and last at $18.80 (prior close $16.67).
  • Company guidance and fundamentals: Kyocera set FY2027 EPS guidance at 0.660, and shows strong liquidity and low leverage (current ratio 3.08, quick ratio 1.91, debt-to-equity 0.06) while trading at a ~37.6 PE and $25.37B market cap.
  • Analyst sentiment cooled: Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyocera from Buy to Hold, and MarketBeat’s consensus rating is currently "Hold".
  • Interested in Kyocera? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 67582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Kyocera has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyocera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KYOCY

Kyocera Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business's 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Kyocera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyocera Corporation OTCMKTS: KYOCY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.

The company's principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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