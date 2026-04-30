Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyocera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kyocera

Kyocera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Kyocera has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation OTCMKTS: KYOCY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.

The company's principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.

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