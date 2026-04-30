Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 5.09%. Kyocera updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.660-0.660 EPS.

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Kyocera Price Performance

Shares of KYOCY stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 67,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.34. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyocera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kyocera has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Kyocera

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation OTCMKTS: KYOCY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.

The company's principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.

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