Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 47,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session's volume of 44,342 shares.The stock last traded at $16.8245 and had previously closed at $17.1150.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyocera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Kyocera Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 5.09%.The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Kyocera has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyocera Corporation will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation OTCMKTS: KYOCY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.

The company's principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.

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