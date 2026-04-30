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Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Kyocera logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kyocera shares surged premarket after reporting EPS $0.20 vs. consensus $0.07, opening at $18.55 (prior close $16.81) and trading up roughly 13.1% to $18.87.
  • The company set FY2027 guidance at 0.660 EPS and shows a market capitalization of $25.44 billion with a PE of 37.7, a strong liquidity profile (current ratio 3.08) and very low debt-to-equity (0.06).
  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyocera from Buy to Hold, and the stock carries a consensus rating of Hold.
  • Interested in Kyocera? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $18.55. Kyocera shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 16,628 shares.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 5.09%.Kyocera has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Kyocera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on KYOCY

Kyocera Stock Up 13.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

Kyocera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyocera Corporation OTCMKTS: KYOCY is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.

The company's principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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