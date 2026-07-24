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L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
L3Harris Technologies logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • L3Harris Technologies declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, payable on September 18 to shareholders of record as of September 4. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $5.00 per share and a yield of about 1.7%.
  • The company has a strong dividend track record, having increased its dividend every year for 24 consecutive years. Its payout ratio of 41.1% suggests the dividend is well covered by earnings.
  • L3Harris also reported solid recent results, with quarterly EPS of $2.72 beating estimates and revenue of $5.74 billion topping expectations. The company raised its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $11.40-$11.60.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

L3Harris Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

LHX stock opened at $299.83 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $262.98 and a 1-year high of $379.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $299.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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Dividend History for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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