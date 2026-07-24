L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

L3Harris Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $13.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

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L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

LHX stock opened at $299.83 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $262.98 and a 1-year high of $379.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $299.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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