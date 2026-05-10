L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,201.92. The trade was a 41.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,365 shares of company stock worth $5,861,117. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $300.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.10 and a 12-month high of $379.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is 54.29%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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