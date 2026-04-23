L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $5.3930 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.5%

LHX opened at $331.78 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $208.11 and a one year high of $379.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies to $323.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $811,968.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,958.90. This represents a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,651.20. This trade represents a 41.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $6,824,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.8% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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