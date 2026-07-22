L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $5.8117 billion for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $277.60 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $260.22 and a 12-month high of $379.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $299.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 4,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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