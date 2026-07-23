Labcorp (LH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $3.7094 billion for the quarter. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Labcorp's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Labcorp to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Labcorp Stock Up 0.9%

Labcorp stock opened at $281.85 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $267.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Labcorp has a twelve month low of $244.52 and a twelve month high of $293.72.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total transaction of $201,084.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,006,212.57. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Bryan T. Vaughn sold 234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $66,968.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,637.74. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,696 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Labcorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Labcorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,105,791 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $604,488,000 after acquiring an additional 289,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 623,550 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $178,996,000 after buying an additional 275,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 2,491.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,323 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $69,575,000 after buying an additional 266,621 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 598.1% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 287,146 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $82,428,000 after buying an additional 246,014 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,287,177 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $322,927,000 after acquiring an additional 213,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Labcorp from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Labcorp from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Labcorp

About Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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