Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $999.11 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $999.11, Zacks reports. Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%.

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Lakeland Industries Stock Down 4.8%

LAKE stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 155,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,825. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAKE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lakeland Industries this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Lakeland Fire + Safety introduced a new structural firefighting boot — a product development that supports revenue/portfolio diversification but is unlikely to offset near‑term legal risk. Lakeland Fire + Safety's New Structural Firefighting Boot

Lakeland Fire + Safety introduced a new structural firefighting boot — a product development that supports revenue/portfolio diversification but is unlikely to offset near‑term legal risk. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of LAKE securities for the Dec. 1, 2023–Dec. 9, 2025 period, alleging violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) and seeking damages — a direct legal challenge that increases potential exposure and uncertainty. Pomerantz Law Firm Announcement

Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of LAKE securities for the Dec. 1, 2023–Dec. 9, 2025 period, alleging violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) and seeking damages — a direct legal challenge that increases potential exposure and uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announced a class action against Lakeland and certain officers covering the same class period — another independent complaint that can compound litigation costs and extend the timeline to resolution. Bronstein Class Action Notice

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman announced a class action against Lakeland and certain officers covering the same class period — another independent complaint that can compound litigation costs and extend the timeline to resolution. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky alleges Lakeland’s $46M January 2025 offering “allegedly concealed acquisition risks” and is investigating claims — a specific accusation tied to the offering that could increase potential monetary exposure for the company and investors who bought in that offering. Levi & Korsinsky Notice

Levi & Korsinsky alleges Lakeland’s $46M January 2025 offering “allegedly concealed acquisition risks” and is investigating claims — a specific accusation tied to the offering that could increase potential monetary exposure for the company and investors who bought in that offering. Negative Sentiment: Several other plaintiff firms (Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, SueWallst, Howard G. and others) are soliciting lead plaintiffs and reminding investors of an April 24, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status — increasing publicity and the likelihood of consolidated litigation and investor claims. Rosen Deadline Notice

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 116,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 818.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 55,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 45,783 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LAKE is a global provider of high-performance protective apparel and accessories designed to safeguard workers in industrial, healthcare, laboratory, and emergency response environments. The company's expertise lies in producing garments that shield against chemical, biological, radiological, and thermal risks, supporting safety protocols in sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and first responders.

The product portfolio encompasses both single-use and reusable solutions, including chemical protective coveralls, flame-resistant garments, arc flash clothing, medical isolation gowns, and cleanroom suits.

Further Reading

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