Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Lake Street Capital

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Lake Street Capital's price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the company's current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LAKE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lakeland Industries from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lakeland Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries Stock Up 13.1%
Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $10.09 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 42.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 116,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company's stock.
Lakeland Industries News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Lakeland Industries this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported FY26 net sales up 15% to $192.6M, driven by 49% growth in fire services; completed divestiture of HPFR/HiViz for ~ $14M in cash and received NFPA 1970 certifications enabling customer orders — management is targeting high single‑digit revenue growth and positive operating cash flow in FY27. Lakeland Fire + Safety Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: New product development: company unveiled a new structural firefighting boot and continues to expand PPE portfolio to capitalize on service and equipment demand. Lakeland Fire + Safety's New Structural Firefighting Boot
- Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call that balanced near-term strain with longer-term targets — slides and commentary gave more visibility into cost control and the services growth plan, but lacked detail on timing of margin recovery. Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Full-Year Sales Growth ...
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed: revenue $45.8M missed consensus (~$49.7M) and EPS of -$0.61 missed estimates (consensus -$0.19), with the quarter showing a swing to a net loss and continued margin pressure. Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened legal risk: multiple law firms (Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, Bronstein, others) have filed or solicited lead-plaintiff claims related to a class action covering Dec 1, 2023–Dec 9, 2025 and are reminding investors of an April 24 lead-plaintiff deadline—this increases potential litigation overhang. LAKE UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 24, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/coverage criticism: post‑earnings analysis highlights ongoing cost pressures (tariffs, raw materials, freight), revenue misses and deteriorating profitability, noting current progress may be insufficient to restore confidence quickly. Lakeland Industries: We Are Seeing Progress, But Not Enough To Stoke Optimism
About Lakeland Industries
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Lakeland Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LAKE is a global provider of high-performance protective apparel and accessories designed to safeguard workers in industrial, healthcare, laboratory, and emergency response environments. The company's expertise lies in producing garments that shield against chemical, biological, radiological, and thermal risks, supporting safety protocols in sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and first responders.
The product portfolio encompasses both single-use and reusable solutions, including chemical protective coveralls, flame-resistant garments, arc flash clothing, medical isolation gowns, and cleanroom suits.
Further Reading
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