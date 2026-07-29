Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $11.07. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 60,499 shares.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lakeland Industries from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAKE

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $105.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 10.87%.The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 772,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 296,222 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth $2,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 115.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 116,901 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 818.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 55,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company's stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LAKE is a global provider of high-performance protective apparel and accessories designed to safeguard workers in industrial, healthcare, laboratory, and emergency response environments. The company's expertise lies in producing garments that shield against chemical, biological, radiological, and thermal risks, supporting safety protocols in sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and first responders.

The product portfolio encompasses both single-use and reusable solutions, including chemical protective coveralls, flame-resistant garments, arc flash clothing, medical isolation gowns, and cleanroom suits.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lakeland Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lakeland Industries wasn't on the list.

While Lakeland Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here