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Lakeshore Acquisition III Corp. (NASDAQ:LCCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026

Key Points

  • Short interest in Lakeshore Acquisition III fell sharply in July, dropping 75.9% to 287 shares as of July 15, with essentially no shares currently shorted.
  • The stock was up 0.3% on Friday to $10.46, matching its 12-month high and trading near its 50-day moving average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak, with Weiss Ratings reaffirming a “sell (d-)” and MarketBeat showing a consensus Sell rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lakeshore Acquisition III.

Lakeshore Acquisition III Corp. (NASDAQ:LCCC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 287 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the June 30th total of 1,192 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,853 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lakeshore Acquisition III Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Lakeshore Acquisition III stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,474. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.42. Lakeshore Acquisition III has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

Lakeshore Acquisition III (NASDAQ:LCCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lakeshore Acquisition III in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on LCCC

Institutional Trading of Lakeshore Acquisition III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCCC. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Lakeshore Acquisition III by 51.3% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 310,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 105,422 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition III during the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition III by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the company's stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Lakeshore Acquisition III

(Get Free Report)

Lakeshore Acquisition III NASDAQ: LCCC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. As a blank‑check company, its primary business activity is to raise capital through an initial public offering and hold those proceeds in a trust while seeking a business combination, merger, asset acquisition or similar transaction that would bring a private operating company public through a reverse merger or other form of combination.

Prior to identifying and completing a qualifying business combination, Lakeshore Acquisition III does not operate traditional commercial businesses or offer products or services; instead, its operations are focused on target evaluation, due diligence, structuring potential transactions and managing the trust account and public‑company obligations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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