Lam Research (LRCX) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $6.6490 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $322.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.44 and a 200-day moving average of $271.60. The company has a market cap of $402.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.51.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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