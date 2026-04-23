Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's target price points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the company's previous close.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.73.

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Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $264.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $233.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.58. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $273.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. PR Newswire

Lam reported fiscal Q3 results above estimates — $1.47 non-GAAP EPS vs. $1.36 consensus and $5.84B revenue (up 23.8% YoY). The release highlights record revenue and improved margins that underpinned the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. MarketBeat — Earnings

Management raised FYQ4 guidance: EPS $1.50–1.80 and revenue guidance midpoint (~$6.6B) came in above street expectations, signaling continued WFE strength. That upside to guidance is a primary driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Globe and Mail — Deep Dive

AI-driven chip demand is cited repeatedly as the demand engine — analysts and press note expanding spending on AI logic and memory fabs is lifting orders and margins for Lam’s etch/dep tools. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. TipRanks — Ratings

Wall Street raised targets and reiterated buys after the beat — examples include Needham ($300), BofA ($330) and TD Cowen ($340) — adding momentum as analysts push valuation higher. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Seeking Alpha — Call Transcript

The company’s earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors digging into product-level demand, backlog and capex cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Barchart — Terafab

Lam is named as a supplier for large-scale projects (e.g., Tesla Terafab), which supports long-duration revenue potential but requires execution and timelines to play out. Negative Sentiment: Some commentators warn LRCX faces an earnings “test” after a sharp pre-report rally; elevated valuation metrics (P/E >50) mean expectations are high and leave limited room for disappointment. Seeking Alpha — Caution

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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