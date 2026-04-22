Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%.

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Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded up $7.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.38. 6,888,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,244,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $273.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $331.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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