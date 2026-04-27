Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Down 3.1% - Here's Why

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $256.31 and last traded at $259.4920. Approximately 8,065,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,283,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.78.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.99 and a 200-day moving average of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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