Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Up 2.8% - Should You Buy?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $346.19 and last traded at $343.71. 8,526,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 10,776,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.41.

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Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $429.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.55 and a 200-day moving average of $222.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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