Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8240 per share and revenue of $522.8610 million for the quarter. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $595.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 58.58% and a net margin of 25.91%. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $111.64 and a 1 year high of $139.76.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising's previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In related news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $767,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,039,102.50. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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