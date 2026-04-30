Lancashire's (LRE) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Lancashire (LON:LRE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 698 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.92% from the company's previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 763 to GBX 658 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 675.17.

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Lancashire Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LRE stock traded down GBX 0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 572.50. 431,848 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,057. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 549 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 608.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 618.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 711.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.48.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides Marine Builders Risk, marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream operational, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

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