LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.99 and traded as high as $77.01. LandBridge shares last traded at $75.3360, with a volume of 248,454 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LandBridge from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $78.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LandBridge

LandBridge Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.02.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). LandBridge had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 15.71%.The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LandBridge Company LLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. LandBridge's dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 110.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LandBridge by 564.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Galaxy Group Investments LLC bought a new position in LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

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