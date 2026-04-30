Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

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Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.56%.The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Landmark Community Bank, a community‐focused financial institution. The company provides a full range of deposit and lending products through its subsidiary, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and small business loans. Landmark Bancorp emphasizes personalized service, leveraging local decision-making to meet the unique needs of individuals and local enterprises.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Landmark Bancorp offers comprehensive cash-management and treasury solutions for commercial clients.

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