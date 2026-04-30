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Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Landmark Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Landmark Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, with an ex‑dividend/record date of May 14 and a payment date of May 28, implying a yield of about 3.2%.
  • The bank has raised its dividend annually for six consecutive years, though its average annual increase over the past three years has been modest (about 0.1% per year).
  • Landmark reported Q1 EPS of $0.83 on $18.79 million of revenue, and the stock opened down 5.5% at $25.90; valuation metrics include a P/E of 8.45 and a market cap of roughly $158 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Landmark Bancorp.

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.56%.The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Landmark Community Bank, a community‐focused financial institution. The company provides a full range of deposit and lending products through its subsidiary, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and small business loans. Landmark Bancorp emphasizes personalized service, leveraging local decision-making to meet the unique needs of individuals and local enterprises.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Landmark Bancorp offers comprehensive cash-management and treasury solutions for commercial clients.

See Also

Dividend History for Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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