Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Landmark Bancorp to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $19.3550 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $189.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LARK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on Landmark Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Jim Lewis sold 900 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 153,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,218.08. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $94,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,957. The trade was a 82.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $219,563. Insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Landmark Community Bank, a community‐focused financial institution. The company provides a full range of deposit and lending products through its subsidiary, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and small business loans. Landmark Bancorp emphasizes personalized service, leveraging local decision-making to meet the unique needs of individuals and local enterprises.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Landmark Bancorp offers comprehensive cash-management and treasury solutions for commercial clients.

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