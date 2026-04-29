Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Releases Earnings Results

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.56%.

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Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of LARK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223. The firm has a market cap of $167.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $29.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Landmark Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Landmark Community Bank, a community‐focused financial institution. The company provides a full range of deposit and lending products through its subsidiary, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and small business loans. Landmark Bancorp emphasizes personalized service, leveraging local decision-making to meet the unique needs of individuals and local enterprises.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Landmark Bancorp offers comprehensive cash-management and treasury solutions for commercial clients.

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