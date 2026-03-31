Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Landstar System from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Landstar System from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 target price on Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 30th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,108.4% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 10,960 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 94,863 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP lifted its position in Landstar System by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 34,579 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Landstar System by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,299 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Landstar System by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 341,130 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,809,000 after purchasing an additional 238,173 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $156.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.33 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Landstar System has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $166.11.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Landstar System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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