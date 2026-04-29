Lantronix (LTRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter. Lantronix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 7.90%.The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.94 million. On average, analysts expect Lantronix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lantronix Stock Performance

Lantronix stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 132,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,548. The company has a market capitalization of $249.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.58. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantronix from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lantronix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantronix news, insider Mathi Gurusamy sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $89,840.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at $345,083.49. This represents a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

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