Las Vegas Sands Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th.

Las Vegas Sands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Las Vegas Sands has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

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Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.Las Vegas Sands's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Further Reading

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